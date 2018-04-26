  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/26 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 15 7 .682
Philadelphia 15 8 .652 ½
Atlanta 13 10 .565
Washington 11 14 .440
Miami 7 17 .292 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 16 9 .640
St. Louis 14 9 .609 1
Pittsburgh 13 11 .542
Chicago 11 10 .524 3
Cincinnati 5 19 .208 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 16 7 .696
Colorado 14 12 .538
Los Angeles 11 12 .478 5
San Francisco 11 13 .458
San Diego 9 17 .346

___

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

Washington 15, San Francisco 2

Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Miami 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2

St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Suter 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 3-1) at Washington (Strasburg 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 1-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Minnesota (Hughes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at San Diego (Richard 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m., 2nd game