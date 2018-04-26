Trinidadian LeShae Riley is the 2018 Winner of Caribbean’s Next Top Model

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--LeShae Riley, a stunning 21 year old, 5’11” Trinidadian contestant strutted off with this year’s coveted Caribbean’s Next Top Model title (#CaribeNTM) as season 4 came to a nail-biting finish on Flow 1. The statuesque LeShae edged out 15 other contestants including Suriname’s Daphne Veldkamp in the keenly contested finals.

Speaking of her experience during the show, Riley said she learnt invaluable lessons along the way. “I have learnt that I am stronger than I know. I had to bring my ‘A’ game as my fiercest competition – Daphne – gave me a run for my money, literally, especially after she won the best picture challenge during last week’s episode.”

The 2018 Season 4 winner sees this as another big step in her pursuit of her passion for modelling and walks away with US$25,000 in cash, a latest-generation smart phone courtesy of Flow, a cover photo spread in SHE Caribbean magazine and a contract with Mint Model Management, NYC.

Viewers in Trinidad could not contain their excitement and expressed their delight via social media as not just one but two Trinidadians made it to the Top 3.

Wendy McDonald, Flow’s Senior Director of Caribbean and Commercial Communications congratulated LeShae. She said, “We are delighted to be able to give young ladies like LeShae their moment in the spotlight, beaming them across the region, providing them with unmatched exposure. Flow continues to support and invest in indigenous Caribbean content which allows customers across the region to watch the things that they are truly passionate about and at the same time provides an important platform for regional content producers.”

Executive Producer of CaribeNTM, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam said, “Season 4 of CaribeNTM has all the elements of a great production – exciting new talent, a regional platform provided by Flow, a magnificent product and an enhanced fashion and beauty industry – what a combination.”

CARIBBEAN'S NEXT TOP MODEL is produced by Starfish Media Ltd, based on the “Next Top Model” format licensed by CBS Studios International. Executive Producers are Dionyse Fitzwilliam, Wendy Fitzwilliam and Kiran Maharaj.

Currently, “America’s Next Top Model” is under license in over 100 markets around the world and has 20 international versions in production, which includes Caribbean’s Next Top Model. “America’s Next Top Model” and the “America’s Next Top Model” format are licensed internationally by CBS Studios International.

