The Latest: Preparations underway for Arizona teachers rally

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on teacher protests in Arizona and Colorado (all times local):

7:03 a.m.

An unprecedented statewide job walkout by Arizona teachers is underway, with many districts across the state closing public schools.

Large districts that are closing schools because teachers are off the job to protest for increased education funding include Phoenix Union High School District and Mesa and Tucson unified school districts.

Tens of thousands of teachers and supporters are expected to participate in a midday march to the state Capitol in Phoenix where a rally will be held near legislative buildings.

It's not known how long the walkout will last.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has laid out a plan for a 20 percent teacher pay raise by 2020, but organizers of the so-called #RedforEd movement are pushing for $1 billion in new education funding and other demands.

6:46 a.m.

Preparations are underway in Phoenix for a large rally of teachers participating in an unprecedented statewide job walkout to march to the Arizona state Capitol where a rally will be held.

Crews are at the Capitol erecting an outdoor stage for the midday rally Thursday during which teachers and their supporters will demand increase education funding.

The event will take place near legislative buildings where state lawmakers will be in session.

The rally will be preceded by a march from downtown Phoenix. The grass-roots group organizing the job action estimates that between 30,000 and 50,000 teachers and their supporters will participate.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has laid out a plan for a 20 percent teacher pay raise by 2020, but organizers of the so-called #RedforEd movement are pushing for $1 billion in new education funding and other demands.

6:37 a.m.

Over 10,000 Colorado teachers are expected to rally in Denver on Thursday and Friday for more school funding, cancelling classes for over half of the state's students.

The teachers are using personal time to demonstrate and no large scale strike is planned like those seen in other states recently.

The actions come as lawmakers have agreed to give schools their largest budget increase since the recession. But teachers say that the state has a long way to go to make up for lost ground.

Since lawmakers don't have the power to raise taxes without asking voters, they're not expecting an immediate fix. The teachers' union is backing a ballot initiative to raise taxes on people earning more than $150,000 a year and corporations.

They're also watching changes made to the state's pension system.

___

11:20 p.m.

Tens of thousands of teachers will descend on the Arizona state Capitol for an unprecedented job action that will close schools for a majority of the state's public school students, part of an educator uprising that's now bubbled up in Colorado.

Around 30,000 to 50,000 teachers and their supporters are expected to march through downtown Phoenix and demand increased education funding. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has laid out a plan for a 20 percent teacher pay raise by 2020. But organizers of the so-called #RedforEd movement are pushing for $1 billion in new education funding and other demands.

In Colorado, more than 10,000 teachers are expected to demonstrate in Denver. About half of the student population will have shuttered schools as a result.