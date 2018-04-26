Casey W. Connor Named President of Dempsey & Siders Insurance Agency

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Casey W. Connor has been named President of Dempsey & Siders Insurance Agency, located in Madeira, Ohio. He will succeed Randy Denker, who will retire in April 2018 after nearly 24 years of service. Mr. Connor joined Great American in 2012, and serves as Divisional Vice President of Marketing for Great American’s Specialty Human Services Division. Prior to joining Great American, Mr. Connor was Assistant Vice President of Marketing for Liberty Mutual. He has 21 years of industry experience.

Mr. Connor earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Wright State University. He is also President of Insuring the Children of Southern Ohio, a nonprofit organization in Cincinnati.

About

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 100 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed August 11, 2017). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

