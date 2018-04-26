Strategy Analytics: Establishing Freedom of Action will Propel Electronic Warfare Market Opportunities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Operational requirements to establish freedom of action in contested and congested environments, as well as being able to counter modern agile radar and communications will drive opportunities for the Electronic Warfare (EW) market. The Strategy Analytics Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) service report, “” (), forecasts the global EW market will grow to $20.0 billion by 2027.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006043/en/

The 10 Year Global Electronic Warfare Market Outlook (Graphic: Business Wire)

There is a renewed push to upgrade conventional EW capabilities that support anti-access/anti-denial (AA/AD) strategies. This will be coupled with the ongoing requirement to combat asymmetric threat scenarios. Future systems will increasingly employ wideband solid-state semiconductors to enable Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based machine learning algorithms to provide cognitive analysis of the threat environment.

“Electronic Warfare will play an increasingly important role in tackling the increasing complexity that comes with operating in a spectrally constrained environment,” observed Asif Anwar, ADS Director at Strategy Analytics. “Companies providing systems and enabling technologies will need to focus on solutions that employ wideband materials such as gallium nitride and AESA architectures to enable machine learning-based cognitive analysis, planning and countermeasures activity that can circumvent the traditional use of threat libraries.”

Electronic Warfare Market and Technology Outlook 2017-2027 presents the outlook for global electronic warfare in terms of overall expenditure and expected shipments.

Spending on EW systems is segmented on a functional as well as regional basis, and covers the land, air, sea and space domains. System shipments are derived through a robust analysis of the market based on platform and EW mission. Further segmentation of the market in terms of frequency and power is also presented for RF-based EA and EWS systems.

The report also details the resultant demand for semiconductor components, based on an assessment of market and technology trends across the full spectrum of RF-based EA and EWS systems. The underlying numerical data is available in the Global Electronic Warfare Market Forecast: 2017 - 2027 ( http://sa-link.cc/1mA ) forecast data model that looks at the total EW sector comprising electronic attack (EA) and electronic warfare support (EWS) systems, as well as electronic protection (EP) support services.

The full suite of supporting data models, focusing on the EA and EWS sectors across the individual land, air and sea domains, can be found via the Strategy Analytics website:

The Strategy Analytics team will be available to discuss these findings, and explore the challenges and opportunities for companies that are supporting the defense sector and also looking to exploit adjacent markets, at forthcoming conferences including:

AOC EW Europe 2018 ( https://www.eweurope.com/ ) Electronic Warfare GCC 2018 ( https://www.electronic-warfare-gcc.com/

Strategy Analytics forecasts the associated market for semiconductors and other components for RF-based EW systems will grow at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027. Future EW program will increasingly see use of gallium nitride (GaN) as this semiconductor technology becomes a staple ingredient in the makeup of EW systems. This will be coupled with requirements for direct and faster digital synthesis of RF signals across the full breadth of the frequency spectrum.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006043/en/

CONTACT: Strategy Analytics

European Contact:

Asif Anwar, +44(0) 1908 423 635

aanwar@strategyanalytics.com

or

US Contact:

Eric Higham, +1 617-614-0721

ehigham@strategyanalytics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE SOFTWARE SEMICONDUCTOR DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE

SOURCE: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/26/2018 10:18 AM/DISC: 04/26/2018 10:18 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006043/en