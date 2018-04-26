  1. Home
PLAYOFFS / Through Wednesday, April 25, 2018

By  Associated Press
2018/04/26 22:02
GP G A PTS
Sidney Crosby, PIT 6 6 7 13
Jake Guentzel, PIT 6 6 7 13
David Pastrnak, BOS 7 5 8 13
Nikita Kucherov, TB 5 5 5 10
Sean Couturier, PHI 5 5 4 9
Brad Marchand, BOS 7 3 6 9
Torey Krug, BOS 7 2 7 9
Mitchell Marner, TOR 7 2 7 9
John Carlson, WAS 6 1 8 9
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 6 5 3 8
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 6 4 4 8
David Krejci, BOS 7 2 6 8
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 6 2 6 8
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 6 1 7 8
6 tied with 7 pts.