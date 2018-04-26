Alfresco Appoints Bernadette Nixon as Chief Executive Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Alfresco Software, a leading enterprise open source provider of process automation, content management and information governance software, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Bernadette Nixon as Chief Executive Officer.

“After a thorough global search and unanimous endorsement, we are confident that Bernadette is the right person to build on Alfresco’s momentum. She is an experienced global leader and was instrumental in last year’s outstanding success. Her proven abilities to build great teams, satisfy customers and execute corporate initiatives make her the ideal leader to drive the future growth strategy for Alfresco, and I am pleased on behalf of the entire Board to welcome her to the CEO role,” said Laura Grattan, managing director at Thomas H. Lee Partners.

Nixon joined Alfresco in 2016 as Chief Revenue Officer, tasked with building and managing Alfresco’s global sales and operations team. Bernadette is an accomplished leader with a strong track record in growing businesses and has a wealth of experience in the process and content management markets. Before joining Alfresco, she served as President, customer experience solutions at SDL, and prior to that was the SVP and general manager of OpenText’s BPM business unit.

“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen by the Board, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished in the past few years,” said Nixon. “We are inspired by working with digital innovators like Boeing, Capital One and McDermott International which are successfully transforming their businesses and using Alfresco as a core part of their modern architecture. It’s an exciting time for Alfresco as we are experiencing record growth, and we are well positioned for our next phase.”

“Bernadette’s leadership as Alfresco’s new CEO comes at a time of profound change in the enterprise content management and business process management markets,” said Connie Moore, senior vice president of research at Digital Clarity Group. “These markets are at an inflection point for higher growth, spurred by strategic investments in digital transformation, customer experience and new digital business architectures. Organizations pursuing new business models catalyzed by digital disruption are turning to digital business platforms that are faster and lighter to implement, have faster ROI, provide better time-to-value than prior-generation technologies, and are built for rapid development by DevOps and business analysts.”

Alfresco experienced a year of record-breaking growth in FY18, attributed to the successful launch of its new Digital Business Platform, unprecedented customer wins, industry recognition, and new ownership.

During the year, Alfresco was recognized in a number of ways, including:

The company was named a Challenger in the Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms , based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. 2017 marks the second year in a row that Gartner has placed Alfresco as a Challenger in this Magic Quadrant*. Alfresco debuted as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Content Management - Transactional Content Services, Q2 2017 evaluation and as a leader in the Business Content version of the evaluation, where it was acknowledged for delivering openness, interoperability, and hybrid deployment options. The company garnered industry recognition for innovation in customer support by the Omega NorthFace ScoreBoard for the fourth consecutive year. Alfresco achieved a 5-Star rating in CRN’s 2017 Partner Program Guide

About Alfresco

Alfresco is an enterprise open-source software company focused on advancing the flow of digital business. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps over 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Bank of NY Mellon, Liberty Mutual, Capital One, Joint Chiefs of Staff, US Department of Navy, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms,” Karen A. Hobert et al, 5 October 2017. This report was formerly titled Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Content Management.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

