The ANVER VT Vacuum Tube Lifter Lifting System Ideal for the Wood Working Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--ANVER CORPORATION'S VT Vacuum Tube Lifter Lifting Systems boost productivity safely and efficiently for operators due to its integrated controls and ease of use. Allowing one person to safely pick up large workpieces and load them into a box, table, etc., this same lifter can also be used to handle the packed box. ANVER Vacuum Tube Lifters are fully integrated and designed for fast, safe, one-person handling of porous-type loads such as wood, bags and boxes.

The ANVER VT Vacuum Tube Lifter features a handle with up/down controls that can be adjusted to match a user’s hand strength. Offering a continuous operation, this lifter swivels 360° under vacuum and includes a heavy-duty vacuum pump, wire-reinforced lifting tube, vacuum gauge, and adjustable pad attachments which are interchangeable in the field for handling different loads. The large, high vacuum, direct-drive pump provides 100% duty cycle suction necessary for porous load holding making the ANVER VT Series ideal for woodworking applications.

The standard lift length varies depending on which model is selected. Consult factory for headroom and lift length dimensions. Standard load capacities up to 500 lb (227 kg).

About ANVER Corp ANVER, founded in 1968, is a North American leader in vacuum handling technology. ANVER is a full-service manufacturer offering a complete range of vacuum handling products from miniature vacuum suction cups and vacuum pumps to complete Mill-Duty Vacuum Lifting Systems.

