Andersen Global Announces Collaboration in Peru

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Andersen Global continues its expansion in Latin America through a Collaboration Agreement with Picon & Asociados, a tax and legal practice that encompasses a full range of private and corporate services. Picon & Asociados, located in Lima, enhances Andersen’s provision of best-in-class service globally. Jorge Picon leads the team in Peru.

“Picon & Asociados is an excellent fit for our global organization and the collaboration addresses another key market in South America,” remarked Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. “The practice, which includes nearly 40 professionals, provides us with added legal capabilities and enhances our core tax business in the region.”

Jorge added, “Creating value for our clients by providing high quality, specialized tax and legal services is a top priority, and working with professionals that share this mindset is very important to us. Our team is committed to providing best-in-class solutions for our clients and we look forward to collaborating with Andersen Global and delivering seamless service worldwide.”

Established nearly 10 years ago, Picon & Asociados is a leading firm specializing in legal, tax and customs matters, and their practice areas include tax planning, tax advice, tax compliance, and transfer pricing. Picon & Asociados’s expertise includes banking, real estate, construction, public-private partnerships, finance and related areas.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 92 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

