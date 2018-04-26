WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ARSENAL-ATLETICO MADRID

LONDON — Arsenal hosts Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. By Pan Pylas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--WEMBLEY-FUTURE

LONDON — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has made an offer to buy Wembley Stadium from the English Football Association, increasing the prospect of an NFL franchise in London. By Rob Harris. SENT: 310 words, photos.

CAR--F1-AZERBAIJAN GP

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Lewis Hamilton has struggled in Azerbaijan before, but needs his luck to change to reel in Formula One standings leader Sebastian Vettel in Sunday's race. Still chasing his first win of the season, the defending champion is nine points behind Vettel. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

ATH--IAAF-TESTOSTERONE RULES

MONACO — New rules for female athletes with high natural testosterone levels which could force two-time Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya to stop running middle-distance races. SENT: 430 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--MARSEILLE-SALZBURG

MARSEILLE, France — Marseille takes on Austrian club Salzburg at Stade Velodrome in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. Marseille, the only French team to win the Champions League, is looking to reach its fifth European final. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-ZIDANE

MADRID — With the tactical touch of a genius, Zinedine Zidane came through again for Real Madrid. The Madrid coach brought on Marco Asensio at halftime against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals, a move that proved to be difference. Asensio scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory, giving Madrid the lead and two away goals ahead of Tuesday's second leg at home. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-JUVENTUS

MILAN — Juventus' seemingly unstoppable march to a record-extending seventh straight league title has hit a bump in the road. Last week, the defending champions held a six-point lead at the top of Serie A. But after a 1-1 draw at Crotone and a 1-0 loss to title rival Napoli, Juventus will head into Saturday's match at Inter Milan with only a one point lead with four games to go. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 475 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-KOVAC

MUNICH — Bayern Munich will get a good look at its next coach when Eintracht Frankfurt visits for a rehearsal of the German Cup final on Saturday. But Niko Kovac would rather not be the center of attention. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--BAYERN-JAMES

MUNICH — James Rodriguez was all fired up. The Bayern Munich midfielder pumped his arms urging the fans for more support after taking the lead against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. It was a special game for James, a Madrid player on loan at Bayern, where he's likely to stay because Bayern has an option to make his move permanent next year. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 650 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Verlander, Altuve help Astros beat Angels. SENT: 1,745 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PLAYOFF CAPSULES — LeBron blocks shot, hits winning 3-pointer at buzzer. SENT: 510 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.