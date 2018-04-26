An Auto Engine Parts Manufacturer Identified Market Growth Opportunities With the Help of Infiniti’s Market Intelligence Solution

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global customer and market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence study on the automobile industry. A leading auto engine parts manufacturer wanted to increase their upselling opportunities by targeting specific consumer groups.

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, “The global consumer’s preferences and demands continue to differ between fuel efficiency and passenger space, the governments have started applying strict regulations that apply to all the subsegments within the automobile industry.”

The significant growth contributors for the global auto engine parts manufacturing market are the increasing prominence on engine effectiveness, developments in the global economic conditions, and quick decline in commodity and gasoline prices. The demand from emerging economies is anticipated to rebound over the next five years, due to the growth in disposable incomes and technological developments for the auto engine parts manufacturers.

The market intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to devise real strategies based on the analysis of the marketplace. Also, recognized future growth opportunities and directed the client in working towards establishing their goals.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Refine their decision-making processes Reduce their warranty assistance costs by tens of millions of dollars

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Improving their business strategies by grounding their decisions in real-world data and analysis Enhancing their process efficiency by devising risk negating strategies

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

