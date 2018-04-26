Nintendo Download: Vikings, Shadow Cores and Squids!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – Jotun: Valhalla Edition is a hand-drawn, action-exploration game set in Norse mythology. You play as Thora, a Viking warrior who died an inglorious death and must prove herself to the Gods to enter Valhalla. Explore vast regions of Norse Purgatory to find runes to unleash the jotun, giant Norse elementals. Fight them using only your massive two-handed axe, the blessings of the Gods and your skills. Jotun: Valhalla Edition launches April 27. – Explore the Forgotten World of Numbra to uncover your mysterious past and save the land and its inhabitants from an imminent threat. In this land of eternal night, you will rely on your Shadow Core to brave the many challenges and foes standing in your way. Do you have what it takes to survive in perilous Numbra?

DLC & Updates:

– Nintendo has dropped some fresh (and free!) new content for the Splatoon 2 game on the Nintendo Switch system this week! After downloading a major new update (Version 3.0) to the Splatoon 2 game, players will have access to a huge amount of new content. This includes the addition of more than 100 pieces of new and returning gear, new songs, the introduction of a challenging new X Rank for the top-performing players in Ranked Battle, weapon balance adjustments and the return of Callie of the famous Squid Sisters. For more information about this free update, please visit the official Nintendo customer support site . Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Version 1.4.0 Update – The Version 1.4.0 free update, which will be available later today, includes the ability to recruit and resonate the Rare Blade T-elos from the Xenosaga series after clearing the main game story. Get full update notes at the official Nintendo customer support site . Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass: Rare Blade Pack – Expansion Pass owners can now receive the first additional Rare Blade from the Expansion Pass, Poppibuster! Learn more about the Expansion Pass here: https://xenobladechronicles2.nintendo.com/dlc/

Activities:

My Nintendo – Nintendo Labo Creators Contest – Make, Play and Discover with Nintendo Labo! Create your masterpiece using a Nintendo Labo kit and a Nintendo Switch system, then post a video or image of your creation to the My Nintendo – Nintendo Labo Creators Contest official site . The winning My Nintendo members will each receive: a Nintendo Labo Variety Kit or Nintendo Labo Robot Kita Nintendo Labo Creators jacketa framed award certificate signed by Nintendo Labo developers My Nintendo members can submit entries in three categories: Best Decorated Toy-Con – Enter by 10:59 a.m. PT on May 11Best Toy-Con Mod using Toy-Con Garage – Enter by 10:59 a.m. PT on May 25Best Original Invention Using Toy-Con Garage – Enter by 10:59 a.m. PT on June 15

You can also look at My Nintendo members’ contest submissions here. To learn more about the contest and submit your creation, please visit the My Nintendo – Nintendo Labo Creators Contest site.*

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Join the uprising! Save 40 percent on Sonic Forces until 8:59 a.m. PT on May 7.Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals

Also new this week:

(Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available April 27 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 2 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available April 27 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 2 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available April 27 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available April 27 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available April 27 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available April 27 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) Available April 28 – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Wii U)

