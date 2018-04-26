Walmart to Local Entrepreneurs: We Want Your Products

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Often times, the best ideas are right in our own back yard. So, why not you? Attention entrepreneurs, Walmart is looking to serve up the big break you’ve been looking for during scheduled for June 13, 2018 in Bentonville, Arkansas. You can apply now for a chance to secure a seat at a table with one of the company’s buyers by visiting walmart-jump.com; the deadline is May 4.

“Our Open Call experience with Walmart was an incredible moment for our business,” said Jason DeYoung, Managing Member of Dera Industries. In fact, Dera-Tie was voted onto the shelves through an internal promotion where Walmart associates voted for an instant deal and the announcement was caught on film. “The deal we secured has led to a large increase in production, which resulted in new jobs for the community. The product is now licensed, manufactured and distributed under the name One-Tie by Tailor Made Products, located in Elroy, Wisconsin.” The product exposure from Open Call is largely credited for the new relationship with Tailor Made Products.

“Walmart’s investment in U.S.-manufactured products goes beyond the shelf. The investment is also in the entrepreneurs’ dream, and that can be an emotional experience for everyone involved,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s vice president of Merchandise Services and U.S. Manufacturing. “By investing in products that support American jobs, we’re able to bring new products to our shelves and new jobs to our communities.”

Attendees at this year’s Open Call could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in a local market, to supplying hundreds or even thousands of stores, Sam’s Club locations and Walmart.com. The daylong event informs, empowers and encourages all who attend while providing a great networking opportunity for local entrepreneurs.

A brand new batch of products identified during the 2017 Open Call event recently landed on Walmart store shelves, representing the dreams of dozens of entrepreneurs across the country, including:

Orlando residents are beaming with pride after O’Dang Hummus fulfilled founder Jesse Wolfe’s childhood dream and secured a deal to put their low calorie healthy snack on Walmart shelves. As of today, the O’Dang Hummus products can be found in more than 2,000 stores. ZolliPops CEO, Alina Morse, proves that age is only a number. The 12-year old entrepreneur from Michigan landed her products on the shelves of over 4,500 Walmart locations. Sleep is essential and Terra Beauty Products Bars showcased their Florida -manufactured Go To Sleep Natural Pillow Mist to buyers, earning the product a trial in 85 stores. Curries by Nature Simmer Sauces is a Texas -based business that landed a deal to sell its authentic Indian Simmer Sauce in more than 400 stores. The health & beauty category is testing Sundari, LLC ’s Neem Hand Oil in approx. 100 stores. The quality hand oil is manufactured in California. RedHead Wine of Youngstown, Ohio, is the product of a third generation wine maker who paired perfectly with Walmart during Open Call in 2017, securing a deal to be on the shelves of 150-plus stores. Room décor takes on a whole new perspective with Decalcomania’s Augmented Reality Wall Posters, currently available in 1,000 stores and manufactured in Idaho. Louisiana’s Woman owned Southern Design secured a deal with Walmart to sell University specific wall art. The unique product caught the eye of buyers with the on trend look and uniqueness.

In January 2013, Walmart announced it intends to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs over 10 years. Based on data from Boston Consulting Group, it’s estimated that 1 million new U.S. jobs will be created through this initiative.

