Skechers Performance Receives Honors for Best Golf Shoe in 2018

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Skechers Performance™, a division of SKECHERS USA Inc. (NYSX: SKX), received top honors for the Skechers GO GOLF Elite V.3™ style as it was named by Golf Digest as a “ Best Men’s Golf Shoe of 2018”, as well as “Best Spikeless Shoe of 2018” by leading independent industry authority MyGolfSpy. Additionally, the Skechers GO GOLF Pro V.3™ was named “Most Comfortable” on MyGolfSpy ’s “Best Spiked Shoe of 2018” list.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as top performers in the golf industry,” commented Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Our Skechers GO GOLF® collection outperformed amongst competitors because we use our unique innovations to deliver on both stability and comfort. And we’ve now made the Best Spikeless list with MyGolfSpy for two consecutive years further reflecting the credibility of the GO GOLF line both on and off the course.”

Skechers GO GOLF Elite V.3 was designed with a focus on comfort to help golfers feel great through 18 holes of play. The waterproof shoe features a spikeless traction outsole for a durable grip, a TPU bottom plate for stability on the green, plus lightweight and responsive 5Gen® cushioning. The Skechers GO GOLF Pro V.3 adds replaceable Softspikes® for maximum grip.

MyGolfSpy compiles top products from each golf shoe category, which are put through rigorous side-by-side testing and scored across a range of weighted categories. Their findings are based on factors including stability provided by the shoe throughout the round as well as comfort of the shoe that a golfer gets straight from the box and during the swing. Golf Digest’s studies are pulled by Golf Datatech—a research firm providing the golf industry with specialized market research.

Known for its lightweight, high quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers Performance GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category, alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections. The Skechers Performance GO GOLF apparel line offers athletes comfort and freedom of movement through a wide assortment of styles constructed with innovative moisture-wicking fabrics in a variety of colors for both men and women.

Skechers Performance continues to find success on tour with Brooke Henderson recently winning the Lotte Championship on April 14—her sixth career LPGA win. The brand’s roster of elite golfers wearing Skechers GO GOLF also includes Matt Kuchar, Russell Knox, Wesley Bryan, Colin Montgomerie, Belén Mozo and Billy Andrade.

