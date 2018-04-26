NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® Goes Dark With NEW! NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® Dark and BUNCHA CRUNCH® Dark Featuring 100% Real Dark Chocolate

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Celebrate the taste of fun with NEW! NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® Dark and BUNCHA CRUNCH® Dark, a delicious twist on your favorite classics. Bringing together the mouthwatering combination of scrumptious crisped rice, now with rich dark chocolate, NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® Dark has fans and consumers alike enjoying in an unmistakable CRUNCH® chocolate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005153/en/

Nestlé Crunch Dark Portfolio (Photo: Business Wire)

Featuring 100% real dark chocolate, NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® Dark is now available in a single bar package (MSRP: $1.09/1.5 oz.). Packed with bite-sized bursts of crunch, BUNCHA CRUNCH® Dark is available in a resealable stand-up bag (MSRP: $3.79/8 oz.) and snackable concession box (MSRP: $1.06/3.2 oz.). All NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® Dark products are available at retailers nationwide and feature no artificial flavors or colors and are permanent new additions to the NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® family.

“With dark chocolate seeing a 10% three-year compound annual growth rate from 2013 to 2015 1, we know that consumers want to see more options when choosing their favorite candy,” says Kira Gaines, NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® brand Marketing Associate. “We developed NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® Dark and BUNCHA® CRUNCH® Dark to fill that need and have seen outstanding reaction from fans and digital influencers who have been some of the first to try it.”

To help launch this delicious new product, NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® is collaborating with Candytopia, the pop-up candy utopia, to offer samples of its Dark products during the installation’s limited run starting April 27, 2018 through July 4 th, 2018. The brainchild of candy stylist Jackie Sorkin and business partners Zac Hartog and John Goodman, Candytopia offers candy lovers the chance to live out their wildest confectionery fantasies in the heart of Los Angeles, located at Santa Monica Place.

“Bringing NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® Dark to Candytopia is a great way to bring a full sensory experience to our guests,” said John Goodman. “Not only will they be seeing their favorite candies presented in ways they’ve never imagined but they’ll get the chance to taste a remix of one of the most classic bars out there, NESTLÉ® CRUNCH®.”

To learn more about NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® Dark, follow along on social media on Facebook and Twitter.

About NESTLÉ CRUNCH

First introduced in 1938, NESTLÉ® CRUNCH® brings together a mouthwatering combination of 100% real chocolate and scrumptious crisped rice. From its very beginning, the fun-to-munch bar with the distinctive ‘ CRUNCH®’ has had the delicious taste of fun in every bite! Keep up with the latest news about Nestlé Crunch at Facebook.com/NestleCrunch or follow its sweet tweets at Twitter.com/NestleCrunchUS.

1 Nielsen L52W, Dec 2016

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005153/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

For Nestlé

Zach Cole

213-335-5521

zcole@Team-N.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE OTHER CONSUMER RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SPECIALTY SUPERMARKET CONSUMER

SOURCE: Nestlé

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/26/2018 09:02 AM/DISC: 04/26/2018 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005153/en