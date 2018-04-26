ID Technologies and Silent Circle Form New Secure Communications Partnership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--ID Technologies, the technology company making it simpler for Federal government customers to buy and use fit-for-purpose IT, has announced a new partnership with Silent Circle, a proven innovator in secure communications technologies. The partnership will see ID Technologies and Silent Circle working together to bring market changing enterprise secure communications systems to customers across the U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian communities.

ID Technologies will be working to expand Silent Circle’s footprint in the Federal market, with a particular emphasis on their GoSilent and Silent Phone secure mobility enablers. The GoSilent Mobile Firewall is the first portable integrated VPN, IPS, Application Firewall and Cloud Analytics solution, enabling users to access the internet securely from wherever they’re located, and delivering enterprise visibility and control over BYOD or corporate devices wherever they are deployed. The Silent Phone mobile application encrypts voice, video and text data directly from the device, so users are secure from the moment they initiate communications. It brings enterprise-grade security features to iOS, Android and Silent OS devices.

Chris Oliver, President of ID Technologies said: “We are delighted to have formed this partnership with Silent Circle. They share our commitment to delivering differentiated, mission-focused capabilities with minimized time-to-value for customers. That is particularly powerful in the secure communications field, where our customers have highly demanding requirements for enabling their people to collaborate securely from a variety of disparate and demanding locations. Silent Circle is the market leader in offering flexible solutions that are easy to implement and manage, and are highly cost-effective. The combination of their capabilities and ID Technologies’ customer portfolio, creates a powerful proposition that we are excited to bring to market.”

Gregg Smith, CEO of Silent Circle said: “We look forward to working with ID Technologies to enable their customers to benefit from the most secure modes of communication in order to protect their data, wherever it’s deployed. Together, we believe we can lead the charge in serving a growing need for better, more assured ways of protecting communication and conversation between people working to make the country safer and deliver vital public services.”

Silent Circle’s capabilities, which are compliant with the most demanding government secure communication standards, have been developed in the face of an increasingly complex threat landscape. The uptick in rogue interceptions by both state and non-state actors places growing importance on the ability of government employees to work together secure in the knowledge that their data can’t be compromised. These capabilities are currently deployed in some of the most demanding networking environments worldwide.

About ID Technologies

ID Technologies has a clear mission – to make it simpler for our Federal Government customers to buy and use IT that’s fit for their purpose. That means combining capability and security with the best time-to-value approach to deliver practical IT solutions. The company is supported by a select group of technology partners, each with truly differentiated capabilities and a shared commitment to achieving the pragmatic outcomes that customers need. ID Technologies, the new name for the product business of Intelligent Decisions, has been an IT partner to the US Federal Government for over twenty years. For further information, visit www.idtec.com

About Silent Circle

Silent Circle’s enterprise-scale secure unified communication solutions are deployed in hundreds of the most demanding networking environments worldwide, including the Fortune 100 and government agencies in 100+ countries. Delivered through a game-changing enterprise communication ecosystem of software and services, the company’s award-winning product family comprises: GoSilent, a portable integrated VPN Firewall, and Cloud Analytics solution; Silent Phone, a secure calling and messaging application; Blackphone, a hardened, secure handset; Silent World, a secure way to communicate globally outside of the Silent Phone network; and Silent Manager, a web-based administrative console for managing users. Silent Circle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

