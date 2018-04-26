Robinson Weeks Partners Announces New Development At DFW Airport

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Robinson Weeks Partners ( www.robinsonweeks.com ), an Atlanta-based real estate development and acquisition company, today announced it has started construction on a 562,640 square foot industrial building at Airport South Logistics Center within Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The Class A speculative industrial project is located at 3400 E Airfield Drive on the southside of DFW Airport. The project has excellent access and visibility with frontage on three roads - Airfield Drive, Walnut Hill and Valley View Lane. The project is minutes from DFW Airport Terminals and Air Freight/Cargo facilities.

Airport South Logistics Center is a 36’ clear cross dock design with 190’ truck courts and parking for more than 125 trailers with over 360 auto parking spaces. The multi-tenant design can accommodate users as small as 140,000 SF to a full building user of 562,640 square feet.

With a location at the center of the DFW Metroplex, the building will be attractive to e-commerce fulfillment centers, regional distributors and airport related companies.

“We are excited to be starting another project in the Dallas / Fort Worth market,” said David Welch, President of Robinson Weeks Partners. “We are very bullish on Dallas / Fort Worth and have acquired and developed nearly 4.5 million square feet of industrial properties since 2010. Dallas should continue to see strong population and job growth, leading indicators for industrial space demand, for the next several years. Notably, a significant portion of this demand will be generated from e-commerce related activities as companies continue to refine their final mile strategies."

Alliance Architects designed the project with Pacheco Koch providing civil engineering services. The Conlan Company is the general contractor.

ABOUT ROBINSON WEEKS PARTNERS

Robinson Weeks Partners is an Atlanta based development and acquisition firm, whose partners have a combined 100 years of experience in the industrial real estate sector. The firm has developed and acquired more than $2.5 billion of industrial properties over the last 35 years. The boutique real estate firm structures ventures with public and private entities to develop master planned industrial parks, and it also creates exceptional build-to-suit programs across the country for clients needing a trusted and experienced advisor to acquire and develop their facilities. Its target markets include Atlanta, Texas, Mid-Atlantic States and Florida.

