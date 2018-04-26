Top Reasons Why Businesses Should Leverage Sentiment Analysis | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top reasons why businesses should leverage sentiment analysis.

Businesses today need to know what customers are speaking about them – be it good or bad. At present, people share most things about their everyday lives on social networking sites. Social media sites are becoming the new medium of ‘word of mouth’ communication. Several companies are endlessly developing automated tools to identify them through a process termed as sentiment analysis since emotions are valuable commodities in business. It’s important for businesses to listen sensibly to the customer feedback about their brand(s). In this blog, Quantzig has listed the top reasons why businesses should leverage sentiment analysis.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, “Sentiment analysis can help in identifying whether word of mouth is a liability or asset to the brands’ goodwill and reputation.”

Top reasons why businesses should leverage sentiment analysis

Drives proactive business solutions: Sentiment analysis offers useful insights that urge effective strategies, business decisions, and objectives. These solutions offer automatic reports, event analysis, and adaptable categories. Some sentiment analysis tools even help in brand management by understanding the true motivations behind negative, positive, and neutral opinions about a specific product or service. Firms can use it to get in-depth information from many news and public forums online and social media posts. It’s convenient when it comes to benchmarking competitors and markets. Measure ROI of marketing campaigns: The success of your marketing campaign involves how much positive discussions you can help facilitate amongst your customers and not just from measuring the increase in the number of followers, likes, or comments. By utilizing sentiment analysis, you can examine the positive or negative opinions and discussions that have happened amongst your audience. By joining the qualitative and the quantitative measurements, you can quantify the actual ROI of all your marketing campaigns. Improve product quality: With the support of sentiment analysis, companies can finish their market research by knowing what their customers’ sentiments are about the products/services. Organizations can also understand how they can adjust the products/services’ quality and attributes with the customers’ tastes and preferences. Ideas to improve the product quality and how it is presented can only be derived from your target customers’ opinions. Visit , to view the complete list of top reasons why businesses should leverage sentiment analysis

Listed below are the top reasons why businesses should leverage sentiment analysis.

About Quantzig

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India.

