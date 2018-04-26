Global Education Apps Market - Rising Focus on Wearable Technology Drives Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global education apps market will grow at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period. The growing demand for STEM-based apps is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

The increasing job opportunities in STEM fields are encouraging students to choose STEM subjects and inspiring learners to install STEM-based education apps, which can prepare them for the job market. Both the developing and developed countries around the globe are emphasizing on improving STEM education systems because of the growing opportunities in these streams. Also, the increasing number of projects on STEM subjects is creating demand for STEM-based apps. As apps involve video learning that includes the use of tools and the process of working, they help students in understanding the basic concepts. Thus, emerging app developers are investing in creating numerous apps for the STEM segment

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing focus on wearable technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global market:

Growing focus on wearable technology

Wearable technology in the education industry plays an important role in engaging students and improving the focus on learning. Wearable technologies enhance the communication between teachers and students by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes, and exchanging feedback. Wearable smart devices are a growing trend in the global education apps market.

Smart devices allow a user to install apps and learn subjects. The audio and video files can be viewed and stored anytime. The option of storing data in the cloud has encouraged users to adopt wearable devices, which facilitate learning through apps. The ability of wearable devices to integrate with smartphones and other electronic gadgets has increased their penetration in the global education apps market. Furthermore, these devices help to monitor learning and the results of the same. The increasing innovation and growing investments by companies in wearable technology are expected to drive the growth of the global education apps market.

“Smartwatches help learners in learning foreign languages and engage learners in games to help them learn the subject effectively. Therefore, the growing technological advances in wearable devices will encourage the growth of the market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global education apps market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following end-users (higher education and pre-K-12) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The higher education segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. The market share of this segment is anticipated to decrease by nearly 3% by 2022. But, this segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global education apps market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 42%. This region will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

