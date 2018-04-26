Global Data Loss Prevention Market - Growing Use of Cloud for Data Storage to Promote Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005911/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global data loss prevention market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global data loss prevention market will grow at a CAGR of close to 24% during the forecast period. The growing use of cloud for data storage is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

Cloud services allow enterprises to invest reasonably in supporting and maintaining the infrastructure requirements to provide accessible data storage. However, storing data in the cloud may put the data at risk of unauthorized access or loss of data. This leads enterprises to adopt DLP solutions to ensure that the sensitive data in the cloud is protected, while the enterprise and its employees benefit from the efficiency and scalability of the cloud .

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of IT analytics for preventing data loss as one of the key emerging trends in the global data loss prevention market:

Use of IT analytics for preventing data loss

The incorporation of IT analytics and DLP requires advanced analytics to determine the threat and deliver the flexible solutions to respond appropriately, based on business processes and risk tolerance of the enterprise. Also, IT analytics is powerful business intelligence and ad-hoc reporting tool that helps employees in an enterprise to access DLP console to run reports.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “This unification will protect sensitive data from malicious or careless insiders as well as external hackers. Hence, some of the vendors are providing IT analytics with their DLP solution to provide better solutions to the enterprise. For instance, Symantec DLP solution uses IT analytics deployed by Bay Dynamics. It provides additional reports, cube-based reporting, and key performance indicators.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global data loss prevention market segmentation

This market research report segments the by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Based on geography, the Americas held the largest market share of over 59%, followed by EMEA and APAC. However, the market share of the Americas is expected to witness a small decline over the forecast period, while that of the other two regions will increase by a small percentage.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the category for the entire month.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005911/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/26/2018 08:39 AM/DISC: 04/26/2018 08:39 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005911/en