MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--MCR, the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, announced today that it has acquired and will manage the 169-room Courtyard by Marriott Milwaukee Downtown located at 300 West Michigan Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Situated in the heart of the Milwaukee business district, the Courtyard by Marriott Milwaukee Downtown is located near many Fortune 500 companies including Northwestern Mutual, Baird, Harley-Davidson, BMO Bank of Montreal and Rockwell Automation. Marquette University, Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward and the new $530 million Milwaukee Bucks sports arena, scheduled to open for the 2018-2019 NBA season, are all within several blocks of the hotel.

“With the acquisition of this well-located hotel, MCR is investing in another high-quality Marriott-branded property at a price below replacement cost,” said Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner of MCR. “We feel strongly that this investment will produce favorable long-term returns for our investors given the property’s proximity to many large corporations, desired retail amenities and local demand generators.”

The Courtyard by Marriott Milwaukee Downtown features:

Spacious guest rooms with luxury bedding and ergonomic workstations Free fast Wi-Fi A 24-hour fully-equipped fitness center with an indoor pool and a whirlpool Four event spaces that can host more than 160 people The Bistro, an on-site cocktail bar and restaurant that serves Starbucks products A 24-hour convenience store

About MCR

MCR is the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the country and has invested in 103 hotel properties with more than 12,000 rooms in 27 states. MCR’s hotels are operated under 11 brands. The firm has offices in New York City and Dallas. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners for hospitality excellence. For more information, please visit www.mcrinvestors.com.

