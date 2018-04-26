ODG Partners With Leading Japanese Telco KDDI to Bring ODG Smartglasses to Japan

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Extended reality smartglasses leader ODG (Osterhout Design Group) today announced a strategic partnership with KDDI Corporation (KDDI株式会社 KDDI Kabushiki Gaisha) ( TYO: 9433 ), a leading Japanese telecommunications operator, that will bring ODG’s next generation mobile computing platform to Japan. The industry leaders will combine their vision and experience to capitalize upon the rapidly evolving business and consumer opportunity in Japan with the intention to market a Japanese version of ODG’s award-winning R-9 smartglasses. Longer-term, the two intend to offer a portfolio of smartglasses that will be distributed by KDDI and will utilize the power of 5G to bring about a whole new level of immersion and mobility on ODG’s devices. The goal is to establish KDDI and ODG smartglasses as the leader in this progressive market.

“The consumer opportunity for smartglasses in the Japanese market will be huge,” said Pete Jameson, COO, ODG. “We’re excited to be working with KDDI, one of the leading communications companies in the world, to make the next generation of mobile computing a reality in Japan.”

ODG’s smartglasses and KDDI will deliver exciting new experiences to Japanese businesses and consumers. As a business productivity device at home or on the go, or as a consumer device that re-imagines today’s familiar favorites including email, browsing, gaming and entertainment, as well as richer, more interactive experiences where digital content interacts with, and informs the real world around you.

“In just a few years the mobile landscape in Japan will be very different than it is today,” said Yasuhisa Yamada, Associate Executive Director, Product & Customer Service Sector, KDDI. “We are focused on bringing about new mobile experiences enabled by strategic partnerships and the power of 5G. ODG is one of the most innovative companies in the mobile space today and will be so instrumental in achieving our future in Japan.”

R-9 is currently shipping in limited quantities. Due to this initial availability and high demand, those interested in purchasing ODG's award-winning R-9 device should register on ODG's website so we may prioritize units in the coming shipment.

About ODG

San Francisco based ODG was founded in 1999 as a technology incubator and today is the leader in smartglasses and extended reality technologies, having just launched its 9th generation of smartglasses that deliver amazing augmented reality, mixed reality and virtual reality experiences. Over the last decade ODG has designed a multitude of products, including cellular-based handheld biometric computers, compact, highly portable servers, and miniature UAVs (drones). Our extensive experience and singular focus today on headworn computing and electro-optics technology is unparalleled within the industry and reflected in the largest extended reality smartglasses portfolio worldwide. ODG closed a $58 million Series A funding in November 2016.

To learn more about how we’re changing the face of computing, visit ODG’s website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About KDDI

KDDI is the second largest telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 50 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its “au” brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the “Life Design” business, which includes fintech, e-commerce and nationwide electric power utility services. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the “TELEHOUSE” brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.

