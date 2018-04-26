Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), the market leader in rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility, announced that the TC20 mobile computer and TC25 rugged smartphone have been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Award for product design. This marks the fourth consecutive year Zebra has received this prestigious honor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005055/en/

Zebra’s TC20 and TC25 rugged devices recognized for their superior design and ability to bridge business and user requirements. (Photo: Business Wire)

Zebra has a company-wide commitment to put the customer at the heart of everything it does which is central to this consistent recognition of its product portfolio. The design team continuously employs a drive to innovate and evolve its product line, approaching each iteration as a new challenge with customer-centric product design, focused on ergonomic principles and efficiency. The TC20/25 design process was one of immense collaboration; pooling insights from designers, engineers, sales teams and customers, while leveraging decades of enterprise innovation experience.

KEY FACTS ON ZEBRA’S AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTS

Both the TC20 and TC25 mobile computers are rugged devices with integrated scanning capabilities, designed for small businesses in retail, field mobility and transport and logistics. It’s 4.3” capacitive touchscreen along with Android 7 offer a smartphone user experience whilst the added durability of 1.2m drop protection, IP54, Push-to-Talk functionality, enhanced accessory ecosystem and ergonomic features enable customers to work smarter and faster. The TC20 series is small enough to fit in your pocket, yet powerful enough to multitask, manage inventory, price check, and perform back-of-store applications. With the integrated discrete barcode scanner, the TC20/TC25 mobile computers capture virtually every barcode with lightning speed and pinpoint accuracy. This includes electronic barcodes displayed on a mobile phone and even damaged, scratched or dirty barcodes printed on labels. Zebra’s Workforce Connect PTT Pro voice solution gives the TC20 and TC25 walkie-talkie functionality, enabling instant PTT (Push-to-talk) calls between the TC20/TC25s and other compatible Zebra mobile devices, iPhones, iPads and select Android smartphones. This feature provides teams with the benefit of collaboration required to improve customer service and workforce productivity. The previous Zebra® devices to receive the Red Dot Product Design Award include the TC5 touch computer series , the DS8100 series barcode scanner and DS3600 ultra-rugged scanner, the MC18 personal shopper series, the WT6000 wearable computer system and the RS6000 ring scanner.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Prof. Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot

“The Red Dot Award winners embody the principle that good design isn’t merely defined by a product’s appearance. They understand how to harmonize technical innovation, ergonomics and aesthetic aspects to find a balance of good design and innovation that really impresses our judges.”

Curt Croley, Senior Director, Innovation and Design, Zebra Technologies

“Zebra is delighted to receive this Red Dot recognition of our TC2x product family. The TC20 and TC25 product family is now the latest in a series of award-winning designs, which continue to highlight Zebra’s commitment to creative, intuitive and effective form factors. Our TC2x product solution emerged from a deep investigative understanding of our enterprise customers’ needs and continues Zebra’s commitment to deliver unprecedented visibility and productivity via our devices and solutions.”

ABOUT RED DOT

The Red Dot Award was founded in 1955 and is considered one of the most esteemed awards for design excellence. It is the biggest design competition in the world, and this year, the jury received more than 6, 300 entries from 59 countries. The winning products will be showcased at a special exhibition held from July 10 - August 5, 2018 at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

ABOUT ZEBRA

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – give organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of ZIH Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2018 ZIH Corp. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

