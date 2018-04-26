American Airlines: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. is reporting first-quarter profit of $186 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The world's largest airline posted revenue of $10.4 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.41 billion.

American Airlines expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $6 per share.

