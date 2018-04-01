Indonesia sentences 8 Taiwanese drug suspects to death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A court in Indonesia on Thursday sentenced eight Taiwanese suspects to death in a drugs case.

They were arrested in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, during a police raid last July during which the man thought to be the mastermind of the gang died.

A court in South Jakarta issued the guilty verdicts and sentenced the Taiwanese gang members on Thursday, the Central News Agency reported.

The group had been found in possession of more than one ton of methamphetines or crystal meth packed in 51 boxes, according to media reports, which also said the Taiwanese authorities had tipped off their colleagues in Indonesia that the drugs had been shipped in from China.

Indonesia has some of the toughest anti-drugs laws in the world and does not hesitate to use firing squads to execute foreign nationals caught violating them.