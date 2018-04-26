Barnbrook Realty Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that Barnbrook Realty has joined the network operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty.

The full-service brokerage, serving Berkshire County and surrounding communities in Western Massachusetts, Columbia County, NY and Litchfield County, CT, remains independently owned and operated. It is a market leader in the Berkshires with 42 years of service to the region. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices remains among America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 45,500 agents and 1,350 offices named to the brand since its September 2013 launch.

“We are proud to bring the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand to our region,” said Broker/Partner Maureen White-Kirkby. “The network’s namesake is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world’s most respected corporations whose history begins right here in Berkshire County. There couldn’t be a better fit for our brokerage. We are honored.”

“We believe local real estate consumers will embrace the brand as people have throughout America,” said Broker/Partner Mary White, one of the top-selling real estate professionals in Berkshire County and the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Business Person of the Year. “Powerful brand recognition and the large array of real estate tools and services offered by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will help our brokerage grow.”

With their network membership, Barnbrook Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’s Global Network Platform, a powerful real estate tool suite that powers lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. The brand also provides international listing syndication, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for high-end listings.

White-Kirkby and White expect to grow their brokerage under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices flag. They will recruit more of Berkshire County’s top real estate professionals in the process and continue gaining market share. “Our company has earned a wonderful reputation for service and trust, and our culture is nurturing and centered on helping agents grow their businesses,” said White-Kirkby. “We believe Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty is a compelling choice for those who want to take their careers to new heights.”

White-Kirkby said she is eager for what the future holds. “It’s an exciting time for our company. We operate in a region that’s rich with culture and arts, and is a magnet for people who love nature and solitude. There’s no place like it.”

As important, primary- and second-home sales are percolating in the Berkshires – Barnbrook Realty’s sales volume jumped 18% in 2017 – and home prices are increasing. Housing inventory is tight in Berkshire County, due in part to the region’s increasing popularity. “We are well positioned to serve this vibrant market for another 40 years,” White said.

Barnbrook Realty will commemorate its brand transition May 24 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at its headquarters, 271 Main St. in Great Barrington. Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hines and State Representative Smitty (William) Pignatelli – a longtime friend of Barnbrook Realty – will attend the event as will members of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce, industry representatives, clients and agents. The brokerage’s new Cabernet and White yard signs begin appearing today in the marketplace.

“We’re proud to name Maureen White-Kirkby, Mary White and their Barnbrook Realty team as custodians of our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in the Berkshires,” said network CEO Gino Blefari, who was born in Pittsfield, MA, a community serviced by Barnbrook Realty. “The brokerage is highly respected for its service, expertise and guidance, and for its agent-centric culture. It’s a great place for local real estate professionals to advance their careers.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty

Barnbrook Realty, with offices in Great Barrington and Lenox, has specialized in homes, land and commercial property since 1976. Through its service, experience and integrity, the brokerage has become one of the most trusted real estate companies in the Berkshires. Visit www.barnbrookrealty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was just recognized as Real Estate Agency Brand of Year and Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study, and for “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2017 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

