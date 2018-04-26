Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Approach Z80, a full-featured integrated laser range finder with GPS for the most precise distances to the flag from up to 350 yards, accurate to the pin +/- 10 inches. The Approach Z80 contains additional innovative graphical features such as maps of the course, overlaid on the viewfinder so players can see distances to the hazards layup markers and the shape of the green for over 41,000 courses worldwide. The Approach Z80 is being announced in conjunction with Haggin Oaks Golf Expo, April 27-29, 2018.

“We are excited to add a laser range finder to our extensive golf product lineup designed for golfers wanting to improve their game,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “We have engineered the Approach Z80 to be the most precise and accurate laser range finder on the market today, combined with our leading GPS technology and expansive, worldwide full vector golf map, it takes the guesswork out of your game.”

The Approach Z80 will change the way golfers use a laser range finder. Unlike traditional laser range finders, the Approach Z80 provides 2-D overlays for both full color Course View and Green View detail through the lens. With a simple press of the Range button on the device, the unique flag finder feature will lock on the flag and give precise distances. When looking through the viewfinder, the user will visually see that the flag is locked into place, and map will automatically zoom in to show distances to the front and back of the green. The Laser Range Arc will be drawn on the green at the distance ranged to the flag, so the golfer can see if the pin is in the front, middle, or back of the green. The arc can also be used to see what else is in play when ranging other targets on the course.

Additionally, the Approach Z80 will automatically determine what hole the player is on to give accurate course layout and par information. The PlaysLike Distance feature adjusts distances based on an uphill or downhill slope, so the user can select the best club for the situation. When a golfer finds themselves with a blind shot, the device will give the direction and distance to the center of the green using the Pin Pointer feature. Easily turn the tournament mode switch on to make the device tournament legal, then turn it off to enable the PlaysLike and Pin Pointer features. Players will be able to utilize all these features without having to take their eye out of the viewfinder. With built-in image stabilization to reduce shakiness, and a 6X magnification, the Approach Z80 provides the user with a large, crisp and clear view with course view map overlays that show the hole layout.

Lightweight and compact, the Approach Z80 comes with a convenient carrying case with carabiner so it’s never out of reach when players need it most.

Available in Q2 2018, the Approach Z80 will have a suggested retail price of $599.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/golf.

The Approach Z80 is the latest solution from Garmin’s expanding outdoor segment, which focuses on developing technologies and innovations to enhance users’ outdoor experiences. Whether hiking, hunting, trail running, mountain biking, golfing, diving or using satellite communication, Garmin outdoor devices are becoming essential tools for outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. For more information about Garmin’s other outdoor products and services, visit www.garmin.com/outdoors.

