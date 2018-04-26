Dinda Kirana visits Taiwan to help boost tourism from Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In collaboration with the Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government (TPEDOIT), Dinda Kirana visits Taiwan for four days to experience and promote "Taipei Happy Together".

Actress and singer Dinda Kirana tours Taipei and shares her experience through Instagram to boost the number of tourists visiting from Indonesia. With a following of more than 1.6 million on Instagram, fans are able to follow Dinda's journey in Taipei as she documents her moments virtually through Instagram Stories and live broadcasting.

Handmade pineapple pastry. (By Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government)

Taipei has always been the top choice of travel destination within Taiwan among tourists. Places of interest include the Shilin Night Market, Dihua Street and Taipei 101. Dinda was also invited to Kuo Yuan Ye Pastry to understand the culture and historical information of the various pastries in Taiwan.

Dinda at Kuo Yuan Ye Pastry. (By Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government)

TPEDOIT Commissioner Chen Hsi-yu announced that the tourism rate from Southeast Asia has increased to 29.2 percent in 2017. There is a growth of 21 percent of Indonesian tourists who visited between January and March 2018 as compared to the number of Indonesian tourists recorded the same period last year. Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam are the five main markets for tourism promotion this year.