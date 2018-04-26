NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC Announce Earnings Results for First Quarter 2018

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--For the first quarter of 2018, NuStar Energy L.P.’s (NYSE: NS) (the “Partnership” or “NuStar” or “NS”) net income applicable to common limited partners was $107 million, or $1.15 per unit, up 178% from $38 million, or $0.49 per unit for first quarter 2017, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $250 million, up 62% from $154 million for first quarter 2017.

During the first quarter of 2018, the partnership received hurricane insurance proceeds of $87.5 million to fully cover the cost of repairing the property damage at its St. Eustatius terminal during 2017. While a gain of $79 million was reflected in the partnership’s first quarter net income and EBITDA, NuStar stated that it is important to note that the gain will only be recognized in distributable cash flow (DCF) available to common limited partners as the proceeds are spent over the next couple of years to repair damage caused from the hurricane.

The partnership announced first quarter 2018 Series A, Series B and Series C preferred unit distributions of $0.53125 per unit, $0.47657 per unit and $0.56250 per unit, respectively, that will be paid on June 15, 2018 to holders of record as of June 1, 2018. In addition, a first quarter 2018 common unit distribution of $0.60 per unit will be paid on May 14, 2018 to holders of record as of May 8, 2018.

“Excluding the effect of the associated gain related to hurricane insurance proceeds, our strong first quarter results were primarily driven by contributions from our Permian Crude System and increased storage rates at some of our international storage facilities. In addition, we experienced improved results in our Fuels Marketing segment due to the streamlining efforts that we executed last year. Overall, the strength of our business was demonstrated this quarter as results in all three of our segments were up, quarter over quarter,” said Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC.

Barron continued, “During our most recent earnings call in early February, we laid out a comprehensive, staged approach to best position NuStar for long-term financial strength and sustainable growth, which includes simplifying our structure, restoring our coverage, lowering our leverage and minimizing our need to access the equity capital markets. Since then, we have made substantial progress on our simplification. In mid-March, we filed a Form S-4 preliminary proxy statement to seek NuStar GP Holdings, LLC’s unitholder approval and issue NS units to execute the simplification. We are in the process of responding to the SEC’s comments to the Form S-4, and we expect to be positioned to schedule the unitholder vote and close by the end of the second quarter.”

Strategic Growth Projects to Supply Refined Products to Mexico

Barron also announced that NuStar will be expanding its existing pipeline assets in South Texas, as well as its terminal in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, with projects to supply refined products to growing markets in Mexico.

“For those of you who have followed NuStar over the years, you know that, since Mexico’s energy reforms began, we have been excited about the new opportunities those reforms presented for us,” Barron said. “Since then, we have worked to position NuStar to take advantage of these opportunities by utilizing our existing assets in South Texas and Mexico to supply products to the Mexico market, and I’m happy to say we have accomplished that.

“In support of this expansion, I am pleased to announce that we have signed several long-term T&D contracts with strong, creditworthy customers to support a series of healthy-return capital projects to connect to third-party rail facilities in Corpus Christi, expand certain South Texas products pipeline systems and expand our terminal in Nuevo Laredo.

“We expect to benefit from incremental revenue from these projects, starting as soon as late 2018, and we believe the Mexico market presents significant opportunities for future growth. And, I am proud of our team’s perseverance and creativity in developing these projects, which we believe will establish NuStar as one of the primary logistics providers for this burgeoning market,” said Barron.

Completed Purchase of Refined Products Pipeline and Terminal from CHS Inc.

Barron also stated that in mid-April, NuStar closed on an immediately accretive, $38 million acquisition of CHS’ Council Bluffs system, consisting of a 227-mile pipeline and 18 storage tanks at a very attractive multiple.

“This bolt-on system is supported by long-term throughput and storage agreements and enhances our existing Central East System by increasing our overall system flexibility and allowing expansion into new markets, while at the same time enhancing our role as a key logistics provider to CHS,” said Barron.

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC’s Earnings Results for First Quarter 2018

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE: NSH) (the “Company” or “NSH”) today announced first quarter 2018 net income of $12 million, or $0.28 per unit, and DCF available to unitholders of $6 million.

The company also announced a first quarter 2018 distribution of $0.33 per unit that will be paid on May 16, 2018 to holders of record as of May 8, 2018. The NSH distribution was calculated assuming that NSH unitholders are expected to receive 0.55 units of NS for each NSH unit they own after the closing of the upcoming simplification transaction.

Conference Call Details

A conference call with management is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. CT today, April 26, 2018, to discuss the financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2018. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll-free 844/889-7787, reservation passcode 1271207. International callers may access the conference call by dialing 661/378-9931, reservation passcode 1271207. NSH and the Partnership intend to have a playback available following the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, reservation passcode 1271207. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, reservation passcode 1271207. The playback will be available until 1:00 p.m. CT on May 26, 2018.

Investors interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/omwra6td or by logging on to either NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com or NuStar GP Holdings, LLC’s website at www.nustargpholdings.com.

The discussion will disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of certain of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP may be found in this press release, with additional reconciliations located on the Financials page of the Investors section of NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC’s website at www.nustargpholdings.com.

About NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has more than 9,400 miles of pipeline and 81 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has more than 96 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC is a publicly traded limited liability company that owns the general partner interest, an approximate 11 percent common limited partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in NuStar Energy L.P. For more information, visit NuStar GP Holdings, LLC’s website at www.nustargpholdings.com.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Sections 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of NuStar Energy L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals and corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not NuStar Energy L.P., are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

