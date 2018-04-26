Germany expects new US tariffs to hit Europe from May 1

BERLIN (AP) — The German government expects new U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum to hit the European Union from next week.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month slapped tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum, but granted the EU a temporary exemption until May 1.

Senior German officials said Thursday they are working on the assumption that the exception won't be extended.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's upcoming trip to Washington.

Merkel is scheduled to meet Trump Friday, when the issue of trade is likely to be discussed.

Her trip follows hot on the heels of French President Emmanuel Macron's three-day state visit to Washington earlier in the week.