Vizient Announces David F. Ertel as New Chief Financial Officer

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Vizient, Inc. today announced that David F. Ertel will join the company as its chief financial officer on May 22, 2018. As CFO, Ertel will have responsibility for financial planning and analysis, accounting, audit services and information technology, and he will report to Byron Jobe, president and chief executive officer at Vizient.

“David has a unique blend of experience, including working with Wall Street, investment bankers and member health care organizations, that make him a great fit for his new role with Vizient,” said Jobe. “His addition to the executive leadership team will strengthen our organization as we work with members on the transformation of health care in our country.”

Ertel previously served as CFO and chief strategy officer at the University of Miami Health System & Miller School of Medicine. Prior to that, he held positions at Einstein Healthcare Network and Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, which is affiliated with the Thomas Jefferson University, Morgan Stanley’s National Health Care Group in New York, the Health Care Public Finance Group at PaineWebber in New York and the New Jersey State Department of Human Services. Ertel earned a master of business administration degree and a master of public health degree from Columbia University, with a concentration in finance and hospital administration.

Vizient is the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company serving a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health care delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.

