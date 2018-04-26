MOFA: Beijing lies, putting Taiwanese health at risk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following a statement made by China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) on April 25, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed anger and regret over China’s intentionally misleading information intended to play down the importance of Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA).

In a regular media briefing, Ma told media that Taiwan’s absence from the assembly won’t cause any complications for the region's disease control network, and that the island will obtain real-time information on worldwide disease prevention and control, through arrangements with China and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ma was rebuked the next day by Taiwan's foreign ministry, when an official stated that the Taiwanese health department’s Chinese counterpart has often been slow to update Taiwan with the latest outbreak warnings from WHO authorities, which has in turn put public health at risk in Taiwan.

Also, the ministry accused China of unilaterally making deals with the WHO to exclude Taiwan from the network without the permission of other WHO member nations. Such actions represent a violation of Taiwanese people’s right to health, with as a risk the international spread of potentially devastating diseases.

For example, the recent measles outbreak in Taiwan caused by cases brought in from abroad highlights the importance of international cooperation in disease prevention and control, and not a single country should be excluded from the crucial global health network, MOFA said.

The ministry urged the international community to address these issues as the WHO should not exclude any country from the global health network.