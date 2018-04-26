Alfie Evans' parents to meet doctors in bid to take him home

LONDON (AP) — The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans says he plans to meet doctors to discuss taking his son home from a British hospital.

The 23-month-old boy has an incurable degenerative neurological condition, and doctors say he should be allowed to die. His parents want to take him to a hospital in Italy, where he would be kept on life support.

The toddler's life support was withdrawn Monday after a series of court rulings sided with the doctors and blocked further medical treatment.

Alfie's father Thomas Evans said Thursday the family planned to meet doctors at Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital to discuss whether Alfie could go home.

He said that he would go back to court if the meeting does not go well.