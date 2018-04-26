Minneapolis Based Nonprofit Organization ‘PULSE’ to Host Free Concert Event at U.S. Bank Stadium, ‘Pulse Twin Cities’

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2018--Pulse Twin Cities is a free, next-generation–focused, community event at U.S. Bank Stadium. This family-friendly night will include Grammy Award–winning artist Lecrae, Hillsong Young & Free, Tye Tribbett, dance crew superstars the Jabbawockeez, and a message of hope from international speaker and author, Nick Hall. For more information, click here for the full media kit.

Date: May 18, 2018 / U.S. Bank Stadium / Minneapolis, MN

Schedule: Doors Open: 5pm/ Pre-show: 6pm/ Show: 7pm

Special programs:

The first 50,000 attendees will receive a free “MyPillow” pillow and be able to participate in what is anticipated to be a record for the World’s Largest Pillow Fight (topping the previous record set at a St. Paul Saints game in 2015) The event will also feature a dance competition—local dance crews will be chosen to compete at Pulse Twin Cities for a $5,000 cash prize. Many special guests still to be announced including a video greeting from the Vikings' new quarterback, Kirk Cousins. PULSE has partnered with more than 700 churches and nonprofit organizations in the Twin Cities area, including World Vision and Second Harvest Heartland, to fill U.S. Bank Stadium for a night of music and a message of hope at Pulse Twin Cities. Sponsors also include the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota United FC, and Thrivent Student Resources.

Group Parking and Frequently Asked Questions: Bus parking is available for groups attending the event. For more information and questions, visit: pulsetwincities.com/event-info/#faq

About PULSE Founded in 2006, PULSE is a Minneapolis-based, millennial-led prayer and evangelism movement on mission to empower the local church and awaken culture to Jesus. For more than a decade, PULSE has been hosting some of the largest events for the next generation. They’ve impacted nearly four million students and young adults through live events and will be in front of one million in 2018 alone. PULSE Founder, Nick Hall, is a leading international voice in the cause of evangelism and the author of the book, Reset: Jesus Changes Everything. Learn more at pulsemovement.com.

For more information, visit pulsetwincities.com.

Facebook: /PulseMovement Instagram: @Pulse.Movement Twitter: @PulseMovement

