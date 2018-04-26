|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Atlanta
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|5½
|Miami
|7
|17
|.292
|9
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|St. Louis
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Pittsburgh
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Cincinnati
|5
|19
|.208
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Colorado
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Los Angeles
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|San Francisco
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|San Diego
|9
|17
|.346
|8½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3
Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Colorado 8, San Diego 0
Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 4, Washington 3
|Wednesday's Games
Colorado 5, San Diego 2
Washington 15, San Francisco 2
Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Miami 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2
St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-3), 12:35 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Koch 0-0) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Milwaukee (Suter 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 3-1) at Washington (Strasburg 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 1-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Minnesota (Hughes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at San Diego (Richard 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-3), 10:15 p.m.