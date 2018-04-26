  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/26 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 15 7 .682
Philadelphia 15 8 .652 ½
Atlanta 13 10 .565
Washington 11 14 .440
Miami 7 17 .292 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 16 9 .640
St. Louis 14 9 .609 1
Pittsburgh 13 11 .542
Chicago 11 10 .524 3
Cincinnati 5 19 .208 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 16 7 .696
Colorado 14 12 .538
Los Angeles 11 12 .478 5
San Francisco 11 13 .458
San Diego 9 17 .346

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 0

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 4, Washington 3

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

Washington 15, San Francisco 2

Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Miami 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2

St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Koch 0-0) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Suter 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 3-1) at Washington (Strasburg 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 1-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Minnesota (Hughes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at San Diego (Richard 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-3), 10:15 p.m.