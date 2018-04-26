Pro Taiwan baseball team will sport 'Dragon Ball Z' uniforms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwanese professional baseball team Chinatrust Brothers will wear uniforms for two games in May that are inspired by the Japanese anime TV series "Dragon Ball Z," announced the team on April 23.

On May 5 and 6, during games with rival Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions, players from Chinatrust Brothers will don bright orange uniforms which match the color worn by a number of characters from the anime series, including the main protagonist Goku. The jerseys will be bright orange with navy blue trim, much like Goku's outfit, but the "Kame"( 亀, turtle) symbol on the left chest will be changed to the Chinese character for "elephant" (象), the team's mascot.

This is the first time a professional Taiwanese baseball team has worn a uniform which featured a theme based on the Japanese anime series, according to the team's website.



Poster for the event. (Image from Chinatrust Brothers website)

On May 6, Yu Zheng Chang (于正昌) the Taiwanese voice actor who dubs the voice of Goku in Mandarin for the show will make a guest appearance and broadcast the voice of Goku during the game. Goku and the character Majin Buu, from the series "Dragon Ball" are listed as honorary guests who will kick off both games.



(Image from Chinatrust Brothers website)