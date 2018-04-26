Workers head home, look for other jobs as Boracay closes

Filipino cook Marlon Laguna, left, sits outside their closed beachfront restaurant as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's
A worker displaced by Boracay's temporary closure receives financial assistance from the government as they prepare to leave the island following its
An empty beachfront lies at the no swim zone as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famous beach resort island of Bo
Policemen collect seaweeds during a clean up drive along the beachfront as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famou
Tourists and resident walk along the almost empty beachfront as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famous beach res
A Filipino couple walks beside a no swim zone as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famous beach resort island of B
Policemen patrol the beachfront using all-terrain vehicles as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famous beach resor
Filipinos work on a road widening project as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famous beach resort island of Borac
A closed sign hangs on the window of a beachfront shop as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famous beach resort is
Residents collect seaweeds during a clean up drive along the beachfront as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famou
Filipino workers destroy structures of a house that are affected by a road widening project as the government implements the temporary closure of the
A resident collects seaweeds during a clean up drive along the beachfront as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most fam
A worker signals a backhoe operator during a pipeline project along the beachfront as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's
Policemen collect seaweeds during a clean up drive along the beachfront as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famou
Filipinos clean surfboards outside their closed shop as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famous beach resort isla
BORACAY, Philippines (AP) — The cooks, hotel workers and other Filipinos who served tourists at the country's most popular beach were heading home and looking for other work on the first day of the island's closure to visitors.
Police guarded the empty beach Thursday and once-busy stores and restaurants stood closed. The island is being shut for up to six months while sewage containment and other work is done to clean up waters the president called a cesspool.
The work was already underway Thursday. Police and residents were collecting seaweed in a cleanup drive on the beachfront, pipes were being laid, and construction had begun to widen the island's main road.
Workers now out of jobs said they will look for other work to ride out the time the island is shut to tourists.