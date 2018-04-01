Canadian minister tweets about phone call with Taiwan counterpart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Canada’s Minister of International Trade, François-Philippe Champagne, tweeted Wednesday that he had spoken on the phone with Taiwanese Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) to discuss investment issues.

“Today, I spoke with my counterpart in #Taiwan, Minister Shen, to discuss ways to improve bilateral investments. Trade between Canada & Taiwan was already up by almost 7% in 2017!” the Canadian minister tweeted.

The message was accompanied by a picture of Champagne sitting at a table talking on his phone.

At present, the two countries are discussing a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) and a Free Trade Agreement, the Central News Agency reported, while an Avoidance of Double Taxation Arrangement went into force on January 1, 2017.

Canada has already signed FIPAs with 43 nations and territories, including China and Hong Kong, and is negotiating with nine others including Taiwan, the last country in the region not to have reached an agreement with Ottawa, according to CNA.

No Canadian minister has visited Taiwan since 1998, while the island’s Minister of Science and Technology, Chen Liang-gee (陳良基), traveled to Canada last October.