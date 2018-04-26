Hyundai Motor's 1Q profit halved on grim US, China sales

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hyundai Motor says its first-quarter profit has plunged to the lowest level in more than eight years as sales dwindled in the United States and China.

South Korea's largest automaker said Thursday its January-March earnings sank a larger-than-expected 48 percent to 731.6 billion won ($677.3 million), compared with 1.4 trillion won a year earlier.

Quarterly profit was nearly halved as car sales in China and the United States continued to fall. The company also blamed the local currency's steep rise against the U.S. dollar and its union's walkout.

Sales fell 4 percent to 22.4 trillion won ($20.7 billion) while operating income also sank 46 percent to 681.3 billion won ($631 million) during the three-month period.

Its first-quarter car sales fell 2 percent over a year earlier to 1.05 million units.