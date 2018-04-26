Mandrin Oriental, Taipei Offers a Star-Studded Stay

In celebration of being the only hotel in the city to be awarded Five Red Pavilions, the highest ranking possible, by the inaugural Michelin Guide Taipei 2018, as well as one Michelin-star for gourmet Chinese restaurant Ya Ge, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has launched an enticing new room package.

Priced from TWD 31,000 The Michelin-Starred Experience includes:

Accommodation in an elegantly designed suite

Exclusive Oriental Lounge access for two people during the stay

Michelin-Starred Signature Tasting Menu for two people prepared by Chef Tse Man at Ya Ge

Souvenir menu signed by Chef Tse Man to take home

The Michelin-Starred Experience is valid until 15 July 2018, and is subject to availability, 10% service charge and 5% tax. Advance reservations are required and can be made at www.mandarinoriental.com.