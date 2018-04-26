Photo of the Day: Belgian artist spray-paints mural in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Photos of a colorful spray-painted mural on a gray apartment building in Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung were posted on the Arcade Art Gallery website on April 24.

The person behind the work is Adele Renault, a 30-year-old Belgian woman, who is a globetrotting artist currently based in Amsterdam.

Renault's favorite subject is pigeons and this particular work focuses on the turquoise and purple plumage of the urban bird.



(Photo from Adele Renault Facebook page)



Renault standing precariously on cherry picker. (Photo from Adele Renault Facebook page)



Residents watch on. (Photo from Adele Renault Facebook page)



Renault with one of her models. (Photo from Adele Renault Facebook page)