India-China summit expected to ease tensions over border

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a visit that some experts believe could reset a complicated relationship that faced several tests last year, including a tense border standoff.

The meeting between the leaders of the world's two most populous nations takes place in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday and Saturday.

The most complicated issue is a lingering border dispute. The two countries fought a monthlong border war in 1962 and have been trying to settle the boundary since the 1980s.

Minor border skirmishes, often little more than shouting matches between soldiers, occur fairly regularly, but the most aggressive confrontation in decades took place last summer where the Himalayan borders of India, China and Bhutan come together.