2018 Bao Sheng Cultural Festival in Taipei to reach climax on April 29

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- The Bao’an Temple in Taipei will hold a series of folk array performances from all over the country, a religious parade, and lighting of the Fire Lion firecrackers on April 29, the day before the birthday of Emperor Bao Sheng (Medicine God).

The Fire Lion fireworks display is a combination of beehive firecrackers and traditional paper arts, and is believed to be able to ward off evil and diseases.

Emperor Bao Sheng (Medicine God) was born on the 15th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 30 this year. Every year, the Bao’an Temple hosts a special ritual and organizes a Bao Sheng Cultural Festival to celebrate the god’s birthday. The fire walking ritual will be performed on the birthday.

The cultural festival includes a series of religious and folkloric cultural activities and events, including festive procession, birthday celebration, and setting off of Fire Lion firecrackers, the fire walking ritual and Surname Folk Opera Series of the Folk Theater, according to Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism (DOIT).

Other events include musical performances, guided tours of the ancient heritage sites, and talks on Chinese medicine, the DOIT said.

“This annual cultural festival has given a new cultural dimension to the traditional folk celebration, becoming a unique event that incorporates religious, cultural, tourist and folkloric elements,” the agency said. “It is a major cultural feast in Northern Taiwan and visitors are invited to observe the festivities.”

(photo courtesy of Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism)

