|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|5
|1
|2
|17
|16
|9
|Atlanta United FC
|5
|1
|1
|16
|17
|8
|Orlando City
|4
|2
|1
|13
|14
|12
|New England
|3
|2
|2
|11
|12
|8
|Columbus
|3
|3
|2
|11
|11
|9
|New York
|3
|3
|0
|9
|14
|8
|Chicago
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|10
|Montreal
|2
|5
|0
|6
|9
|17
|D.C. United
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6
|10
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|2
|5
|3
|8
|Toronto FC
|1
|4
|0
|3
|4
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|1
|2
|17
|20
|11
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|2
|0
|12
|16
|13
|FC Dallas
|3
|0
|3
|12
|9
|3
|LA Galaxy
|3
|3
|1
|10
|8
|10
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|3
|1
|10
|9
|14
|Vancouver
|3
|4
|1
|10
|8
|17
|Houston
|2
|2
|2
|8
|14
|9
|Colorado
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|8
|Portland
|2
|3
|2
|8
|12
|14
|Minnesota United
|2
|5
|0
|6
|9
|15
|San Jose
|1
|3
|2
|5
|11
|13
|Seattle
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Friday, April 27
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 28
Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 29
Orlando City at Colorado, 4 p.m.
FC Dallas at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.
|Friday, May 4
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, May 5
New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 4 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 6
Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5 p.m.