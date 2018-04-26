Coach's accusers: Schools should end relationships with him

CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of colleges have kept ties to an influential volleyball coach long after he was publicly accused of sexual abuse and rape, and his accusers say the schools should end their relationships with him.

Rick Butler was accused of sexually abusing and raping underage girls who trained with him in the 1980s. His accusers say all schools have a moral obligation to sever ties with Butler.

Schools across the nation have for years attended Butler's recruiting showcases or played at his suburban Chicago facilities. Michigan State is among the schools that have played exhibitions at his facilities.

The campaign against Butler comes as Michigan State deals with questions about whether it could have done more to thwart Dr. Larry Nassar from abusing scores of young gymnasts over 20 years.