Netflix documentary explores RFK's legacy 50 years later

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly 50 years after Robert F. Kennedy's assassination, a new documentary series on his life and transformation into a liberal hero is coming to Netflix.

"Bobby Kennedy for President" produced by RadicalMedia, Trilogy Films and LooksFilm launches Friday on the streaming service.

The documentary explores Kennedy's growth on issues like civil rights and his journey from a "cop-at-heart" lawyer to polished politician. It highlights experiences that shaped Kennedy, like a trip to the Mississippi Delta that opened his eyes to rural hunger.

Viewers hear from key figures in Kennedy's life, including Paul Schrade, who was shot in the head when 24-year-old Sirhan Sirhan fired at Kennedy on June 5, 1968.

Filmmakers spent more than a year gathering footage from museums, news outlets and presidential archives that transports viewers to a different time.