  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/26 12:06
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gregorius NYY 23 78 20 29 .372
Lowrie Oak 25 105 13 37 .352
Betts Bos 21 80 25 28 .350
Judge NYY 23 84 22 29 .345
MMachado Bal 24 93 13 32 .344
Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341
MSmith TB 20 65 9 22 .338
Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333
Castellanos Det 22 90 15 30 .333
Cabrera Det 21 76 12 25 .329
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; KDavis, Oakland, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Moustakas, Kansas City, 7; Judge, New York, 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 29; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Correa, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; GSanchez, New York, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Rodriguez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.