BASEBALL'S TOP TEN

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Gregorius NYY 23 78 20 29 .372 Lowrie Oak 25 105 13 37 .352 Betts Bos 21 80 25 28 .350 Judge NYY 23 84 22 29 .345 MMachado Bal 24 93 13 32 .344 Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341 MSmith TB 20 65 9 22 .338 Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333 Castellanos Det 22 90 15 30 .333 Cabrera Det 21 76 12 25 .329 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; KDavis, Oakland, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Moustakas, Kansas City, 7; Judge, New York, 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 29; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Correa, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; GSanchez, New York, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Rodriguez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.