American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/26 11:52
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 5 .783
New York 14 9 .609 4
Toronto 14 9 .609 4
Tampa Bay 9 13 .409
Baltimore 6 18 .250 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 13 9 .591
Detroit 10 12 .455 3
Minnesota 8 11 .421
Chicago 5 16 .238
Kansas City 5 17 .227 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 9 .654
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 ½
Seattle 13 10 .565
Oakland 13 12 .520
Texas 9 17 .346 8

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 7

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 4

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 4, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-1) at Toronto (Estrada 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-3) at Kansas City (Junis 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.