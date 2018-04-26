Image on Taiwan's NT$10 coin a 'symbol of authoritarian regime': transitional justice committee  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine nominees for the committee established to carry out the works of transitional justice agreed Wednesday that the image of former Taiwan President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣中正) on the NT$10 coin is a symbol of an authoritarian regime.

The nine nominees, including experts and scholars specializing in politics, history, democratic movements, and law, faced inquiries at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday morning, which would approve or disapprove their nominations for the Transitional Justice Promotion Committee offered by the Executive Yuan in early April.

In response to a Kuomintang lawmaker’s question on whether or not the portrait of the late president on the NT$10 coin constitutes as a symbol of the authoritarian government that ruled the country throughout the Martial Law era, all of the nominees raised their hand in agreement, reported CNA.

Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄) was nominated as the convener of the Transitional Justice Promotion Committee (Photo courtesy of Central News Agency)

However, Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄), nominated by Premier William Lai (賴清德) to lead the committee, declined to answer whether the committee would hence advocate for a redesign of the coin. Huang replied, “we will answer the question through future actions.”

Huang emphasized that the question was not solely about whether or not the government should replace the coin, and said the committee would need time to tackle the matter.

The committee is to be formed under the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice, which passed its third reading in December 2017. The nominees for the committee include nine members, with Huang as the convener, Chang Tien-chin (張天欽) as the deputy convener, along with three full-time and four adjunct members.

The committee, with a two-year mandate, is responsible for uncovering political documents that have been kept secret, examining potentially unjustified political prosecutions under the authoritarian regime, and possibly setting up trials or retrials for past cases. The committee is also mandated to deliver a report on all of the work they undertake.