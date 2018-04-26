|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gregorius NYY
|23
|78
|20
|29
|.372
|Lowrie Oak
|25
|105
|13
|37
|.352
|Betts Bos
|21
|80
|25
|28
|.350
|Judge NYY
|23
|84
|22
|29
|.345
|MMachado Bal
|24
|93
|13
|32
|.344
|Correa Hou
|25
|88
|19
|30
|.341
|MSmith TB
|20
|65
|9
|22
|.338
|Castellanos Det
|21
|86
|15
|29
|.337
|Altuve Hou
|26
|102
|14
|34
|.333
|Cabrera Det
|21
|76
|12
|25
|.329
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; KDavis, Oakland, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Moustakas, Kansas City, 7; Judge, New York, 7.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 29; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Correa, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; GSanchez, New York, 18; 6 tied at 17.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Rodriguez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.